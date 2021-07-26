Pioneer Spirit Strong in Emery During Pioneer Days *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

True to the theme of Emery Town’s Pioneer Celebration, “Small Town, Big Heart,” the pioneer spirit in Emery was strong over the weekend. Every year, many family members return home to Emery for Pioneer Day. The celebration began on Thursday evening with the traditional women’s and men’s softball games.

On Friday afternoon, adults enjoyed a potluck dinner under the pavilion while children divided into groups for soccer fun on the grass. A dance concluded the evening.

Activities began early on Saturday morning for those in Emery. The Young Women sponsored a fun run at 6 a.m. A breakfast in the park sponsored by the EMS followed at 7 a.m.

A program in the park at 11 a.m. followed the parade down Main Street, which started at 9:30 a.m. Vendors were set up in the park for anxious visitors.

Games, including cornhole, bingo, scavenger hunts and a quilt raffle, filled Saturday afternoon. The crowd increased when it was time for dinner in park. Following dinner, in true pioneer style, several men participated in a hammer throwing contest while the ladies threw a cast iron frypan and youth challenged each other in a pie eating contest.

The championship softball games went into the evening before fireworks were set off at the park.