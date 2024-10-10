Pirate Baseball Ends in Second Round

The Green River Pirates were coming off of their upset victory in the 1A baseball bracket over the American Heritage Patriots on Friday. They advanced to the second round to face the number four ranked team, the Piute Thunderbirds, on Monday.

The T-Birds would strike first in the bottom of the second, scoring two runs, followed by two more in the third and one in the fourth. This held the Pirates offense to just two hits, from a solid game pitched by the Piute pitcher, earning 10 strikeouts in the contest.

Jason Hernandez and Cristian Venzor were the only Pirates to record a hit on the offensive side. The game would end 5-0, in favor of the Thunderbirds, ending the young and up and coming Green River baseball team’s season.

Antonio Macias ended his senior year batting .400, with 17 stolen bases, 11 runs, eight RBIs and a .977 fielding percentage. Cristian Venzor finished with five RBIs, two doubles, a triple, seven stolen bases and a .941 fielding percentage. Jarrett Guerrera finished the season with nine stolen bases, nine runs, two doubles and a couple RBIs.

Rolando Anguiano finished the season with a .306 batting average, eight runs, three RBIS, seven stolen bases and 41 strikeouts on the pitcher’s mound. Jason Hernandez ended with 10 runs, 13 hits, six RBIs and eleven stolen bases. Cristian Mendoza finished his year with seven RBIs, batting .289 and seven stolen bases.