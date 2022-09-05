Pirate Offense Sputters

ETV News stock photo

The Pirates traveled to Altamont on Tuesday. They struck first with an early 1-0 lead, but that is all they would get. Altamont stampeded its way back as the Longhorns ended on top 11-1. Bridjer Meadows and Cristian Venzor each went 1-2 in the loss.

Green River then returned home on Wednesday to take on Panguitch. After giving up a run in the top of the first, the Pirates tied it up in the bottom half.

Unfortunately, the Bobcats immediately resumed control with five runs in the second and five runs in the third. Panguitch would go on to win, 12-1. Luis Hernandez pitched well as he only gave up one hit and one unearned run in two innings. At the dish, Raul Mendoza finished 1-2.

Then, on Friday, Piute came to town. The reigning champs made quick work of Green River to run away with the contest, 10-0.

The Pirates (0-9, 0-8) will visit Wayne (9-4, 5-2) on Wednesday before hosting Pinnacle (4-7, 2-7) on Friday. They will then head to Telos (1-5) on Saturday.