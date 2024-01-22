Pirates and Panthers Battle in Green River

ETV News Stock Photo

The Pinnacle Panthers (7-5) traveled to Green River to play the Pirates (10-5) on Thursday night in a rivalry matchup. Green River would come out of the gate strong, scoring 18 points in the first quarter to Pinnacle’s nine.

The Panthers held on and made it a competitive game, but the Pirates would close out the matchup with a big fourth quarter to seal the victory. The final score of the game was 65-47, giving Green River its 10th win of the season.

Luis Hernandez continued his impressive play, putting up 24 points for Green River. Jason Hernandez had 13 with a couple three pointers, while Rolando Anguiano would put up 12 for the team, also with a couple threes. Raul Mendoza ended the game with nine and Ryker Meadows would finish with seven for the Pirates.

On the Pinnacle side, Cole Barton continued his impressive season with 22 points for the Panthers. Joey Howell also had a nice game, scoring 13 points for the Panthers.

Next up for Pinnacle, the Monticello Buckaroos (4-10) will travel to Price on Friday. Meanwhile, the Pirates will travel to face the Whitehorse Raiders (2-6) on Tuesday. Then, on Saturday, the Pirates will take on Bryce Valley (4-10) at home.