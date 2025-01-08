Pirates and Panthers Meet in First Region Matchup *Photo Gallery*

Green River made their way down to Price for a region matchup against the Pinnacle Panthers for the first meeting between the cross-county teams. The Pirates were coming into the game on a six-game winning streak and the Panthers were set to play their first region game of the season.

Green River started off with their offense scoring consistently in the first quarter, Pinnacle was getting shots up, but they were struggling to see the ball go through the hoop. The first quarter came to an end as the Pirates had built a comfortable lead, 23-7. The second quarter brought a similar outcome, as Green River added 17 more points to their score, as they went into the break with the lead, 40-15.

In the third quarter, the Panther shooting would improve, as they put up 18 points. Green River’s scoring remained consistent, as they tacked on 19. The Pirates would outscore Pinnacle once more in the fourth quarter, bringing the game to an end, earning Green River their second region win, 71-40.

Antonio Macias had a great game, leading the Pirates in scoring with 27 points, as well as 10 rebounds and two steals. Cristian Venzor had a solid night on both side of the floor, ending his night with 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals. Jason Hernandez also had 14 points in the game, with five rebounds and five assists.

Rolando Anguiano finished the game with 14 points and five assists. He was also big on the defense end with three steals, three blocks and seven rebounds. Cristian Mendoza would end his night with six rebounds, three points and a steal for the Pirates.

For the Panthers, Brody Howell led the way in scoring with 13 points, as well as four rebounds, a steal and three blocks for the junior. Diego Contreras finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Joey Howell ended the game with eight points, five assists and two steals. Dominick Vigil scored four points, along with three rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Gavone Larsen also had four points, with a steal as well for the Panthers.

The Panthers will be back at it for another region matchup against the Monticello Buckaroos on Friday on the road. Green River will have their next game on Jan. 14, as they travel to Escalante for a non-region game against the Moquis.