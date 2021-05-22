Pirates and Panthers Square Off at State *Photo Gallery*

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Green River and Pinnacle met at Rose Park Golf Course for the 1A State Golf Tournament. Morgan Bastian (GRHS) finished tied for seventh place with a 109 score. Fellow Pirate Abby Ewrin scored a 145.

The Lady Panthers finished fourth as a team led by Ashlyn Behunin with 126 points. Darolani Motte and River Cammans scored a 147 each while Persephone Jones finished with a 149 round.

On the boys’ side, Rad Hughes (GRHS) made the cut on Tuesday with an 87 score. He finished 12th overall after his 93 strokes on Wednesday. He was the lone Pirate to make the cut, while no one from Pinnacle advanced to the second day.