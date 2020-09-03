Pirates, Badgers Battle 

By Robin Hunt

The Green River Pirates started their home game on Wednesday against Wayne fierce and rolling. By the fourth inning, the teams were all tied up at 3-3. Unfortunately, their hustle wasn’t enough as they suffered another loss, 9-4.

Despite the loss, the Pirates put up a valiant fight. Pirate pitcher Jay Mendez pitched one strike-out while senior pitcher Payton Romero pitched two strike-outs. When the ball was hit, senior Pirate Rad Hughes was there to tag them out with a total of five putouts.

Outfielder Raul Mendoza caught consecutive hits, sending two Badgers straight back to the dugout. The Pirates team totaled 20, just one behind the Badgers with 21. Pirate Jordan Anderson kept the Badgers on their toes with three stolen bases.

When asked about the game, assistant coach Dylan Keele said, “This year, we have a young team with five of our 11 kids being freshmen. Though we have a young team, our three seniors have really stepped up and have become great leaders. This game was a great example of that leadership. In the game, we saw many examples of positivity and determination, which led to a close game. I look forward to working more with the players and strengthening the skills and friendship of all involved.”

The Green River Pirates will play Pinnacle in Price on Friday at 3 p.m.