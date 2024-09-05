Pirates Bats Struggle Against Thunderbirds

The Green River Pirates baseball team hosted the Piute Thunderbirds on Wednesday for a region matchup. The game would end at 9-0, in favor of the T-Birds. Green River gave up three runs in the first inning, then the game went scoreless on both sides for five innings.

Piute would tack on six runs in the top of the seventh, giving them the win. Piute sits at 4-1 in the region standing among the top teams of Bryce Valley (5-1) and Panguitch (6-0). Green River falls to 1-5 in the region, as they will host the Bryce Valley Mustangs on Friday for their second meeting of the season.