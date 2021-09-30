Pirates Can’t Fend Off Tigers

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

Green River was back at the nets on Tuesday to take on Milford. Eager to protect their home court, the Lady Tigers clawed their way to a 25-20 win in the first set.

The Lady Pirates sharpened their blades in the second and delivered a few cuts to even the score at a set apiece (25-22). Milford responded with a convincing third-set win, 25-18, and then finished off Green River 25-14 to take the match 3-1.

The Lady Pirates (9-6, 4-1) will next set sail for Bicknell to face Wayne (4-6) on Thursday.