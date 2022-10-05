Pirates Can’t Hold Off Diamonbacks

ETV News stock photo

Green River and Diamond Ranch Academy (DRA) were locked up in the play-in game. The Diamondback scored first in the bottom of the first, but Green River answered back with five runs in the fourth.

Unfortunately, DRA immediately got those runs back with a five-run fourth inning of its own. The Pirates went on to tie the game in the sixth, but it would not be enough. DRA scored three more in the bottom of the inning and went on to win 9-6.

Ryker Meadows went 1-2 with a triple and an RBI while Bridjer Meadows went 2-2 with two RBIs. Raul Mendoza hit a double and also brought home two ribbies in his 2-3 day.

Sadly, it was not enough. The Pirates were knocked out of the tournament and ended the season 2-15 and 1-13 in the 1A South region.