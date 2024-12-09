Pirates Can’t Tame the Tigers Late

The Tabiona Tigers visited Green River on Friday for a non-region matchup. The Tigers were coming off their first game of the season with a big win over Maeser Prep, 58-39. The Pirates were coming off their first loss of the season to Milford, 67-52.

The game started with Green River taking the slight advantage after the first quarter, 14-13. The second quarter was a close one as well, where the score at the half ended even at 24 apiece. Tabiona then took the two-point lead going into the final quarter. The Tigers caught fire in the fourth, scoring a massive 28 points to Green River’s 10.

The final ended at 74-54, in favor of Tabiona after a big late game run, earning them the victory and bringing the Pirates to 2-2, early in the season. Jason Hernandez had a great game, leading Green River in scoring with 25 points, 15 of which coming from the three-point line.

Antonio Macias scored all his points from beyond the arc, ending the night with 12. Cristian Mendoza was also in double-digits with 10 points for the Pirates.

They will be back on the court on Tuesday against the Bobcats in Panguitch. The Bobcats are sitting at 5-0 thus far, with some big statement wins early on. Green River will have to dig deep on the road, looking for their third win.

Following this, on Friday, the Pirates host the Piute Thunderbirds in Green River.