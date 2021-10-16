Pirates Clash With Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

It was a battle between rivals when Green River came into Price on Thursday to play Pinnacle. The visiting team delivered the first blow, taking the first set 25-13.

The Lady Pirates continued their momentum with a big 25-12 win to go up two sets to zero. With their backs against the wall, the Lady Panthers battled back 25-23 in the third set. Not wanting to give up anymore ground, Green River surged ahead 25-16 in the fourth to win the match 3-1.

The Pirates (10-8, 5-2) will wrap up the regular season at Monument Valley (5-3, 3-2) on Tuesday. Pinnacle (3-16, 0-8) on the other hand, has completed its regular season and will await the state tournament.