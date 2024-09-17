Pirates Collapse to Cougars

The Green River Pirates hosted the Monument Valley Cougars for a region matchup on Saturday. The Lady Pirates put up a great fight in the second set, falling in a close 25-22. They would eventually be swept by the Cougars in three sets.

The Cougars lead Region 19, with a 3-0 record thus far, with a 7-3 record overall. Green River drops to 0-3 on the season, still searching for their first win. They will have their next opportunity against the Whitehorse Raiders.

The Raiders are at 3-2 in the region, with wins over Pinnacle and Navajo Mountain. They won over the Lady Pirates earlier in the season, 3-1. The first two sets of that match were a close 28-26 and 26-24. The match will be held Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.