Pirate’s Den Teen Center Announces Temporary Closure

Green River High School (GRHS) had to make the unfortunate announcement that the Pirate’s Den Teen Center has closed due to COVID-19.

The den is slated to remain closed for four to six weeks. This began on Aug. 14 and will hopefully end on Sept. 25, but may be closed longer if necessary. The den assured that many are working hard to clean, paint and organize to ensure that it is safe for all to return.

GRHS stated that once the den is able to open once again, the center will have to open it with limitations according to the Southeast Utah Health Department guidelines. There will be online availability to assist with homework, prevention education, games and contests.

“Be ready to come back and join us for adventure and fun. We hope to have everything in ship shape soon,” GRHS shared.