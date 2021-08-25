Pirate’s Den Welcomes Back Green River Teens

Photo courtesy of Annalee Howland

By Robin Hunt

Green River’s teen center, known as the Pirate’s Den, kicked off its back to school programming with an ice cream social after school on Tuesday. Green River youth were welcomed by the new Pirate’s Den staff with an ice cream buffet bar and Green River’s delicious watermelon.

The Pirate’s Den provides after school programming, meals, homework assistance and various other activities for Green River’s youth.

“I am delighted to work with our youth in this capacity,” stated the newly-appointed Pirate Den Director, Annalee Howland. “I am very grateful to have Doreen Lenhoff on my team. Together, we are hoping to create and provide well-rounded programming, a good home cooked meal, and a place to go and have a little fun. Today’s turnout of almost 20 kids is a good indicator we are going to have an awesome year.”

The Pirate’s Den is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call (435) 299-5013 to contact the center during those hours.

Stay up to date with the center’s activities by following the Pirate’s Den Teen Center page on Facebook.