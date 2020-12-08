Pirates Dive into Basketball Season

The Green River boys’ basketball team had a busy weekend as they took on multiple teams in non-region play.

Friday kicked off with a tournament game against the Manila Mustangs. The game began with Manila pulling forward, 20-5, in the first quarter. The second and third quarters followed in a similar fashion, ending at 27-2 and 15-6, with Manila building its the lead.

The final quarter saw Green River’s loan advantage, 9-5. The Mustangs finished triumphant, 67-22. Senior Rad Hughes led the scoring with 11 points, followed closely by teammate Alex Mendez, also a senior, at 10 points.

Following this defeat, the Pirates took on both the Intermountain Christian Lions and the Dugway Mustangs on Saturday. The Pirates were successful in winning over both teams in the non-conference match-ups on Saturday, coming out with a score of 64-56 against the Lions and 59-39 against Dugway. Rad Hughes again led scoring in the contests.

Up next, Green River will travel to take on Monticello in a non-region game on Tuesday.