Pirates Down Panthers

The Panthers went limping into their match against Green River after losing to Monument Valley 3-0 earlier in the week. While Pinnacle was hoping to put together a better showing, the Pirates were ready to roll.

Green River blitzed Pinnacle in the first set for a 25-2 win. The ladies in Green and Black continued with the momentum to take the next two sets 25-16 and 25-14 for the 3-0 sweep.

Juniors Persephone Jones and Madison Sasser led the Panthers with three kills apiece. In addition, Darolani Motte recorded eight digs while Heather Kerr served up two aces and tallied a block. The Lady Panthers (3-17, 0-7) will wrap up the regular season with a road trip to Whitehorse on Tuesday (2-9, 1-6).

Green River’s season has come to an end with a 6-10 record (5-3 in region). The Lady Pirates will await the final RPI release for their standing in the state playoffs, which will begin on Saturday.