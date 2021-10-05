Pirates Eliminated by Tintic

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Friday, Green River played Tintic in a play-in game for the 1A State Baseball Tournament. Tintic broke the scoreless tie in the second inning with four runs.

The Pirates grabbed one run back, but Tintic finished strong with four runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth. Green River was eliminated 11-1.

Camden Anderson finished 2-2 at the plate while Jordan Anderson recorded six strikeouts through four innings on the mound.

The Pirates’ season has come to a close with a 1-18 record.