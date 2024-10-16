Pirates Fall to Dugway in Four

The Green River volleyball team hosted a non-region match with the Dugway Mustangs on Tuesday. Dugway sits atop Region 21 with a 4-0 record thus far in the season.

The match began with a couple close battles between the two teams. The Mustangs would get wins in set one and two (25-22,25-23), giving them the early lead. The Lady Pirates found their footing in set three, winning 25-19. Bringing on the fourth set, the Mustangs closed out the match winning the set, 25-13.

Rosa Barragan had a solid night on the court with 24 digs and an ace. Nora Barragan ended the night with six kills, a block and five digs. Mattie Meadows had four assists, 17 digs and an ace for her team. Haylie Nelson finished with five assists and nine digs for the Lady Pirates.

Jess Norman had nine digs, two kills and three aces on the night. Brailie Parsons finished with a kill and three aces as well. Miley Gonzalez ended with four digs, four receptions and a block for her squad.

The team will be back at it Wednesday night as they travel to Moab for another non-region match with Grand County, followed by their third straight match in three days on Thursday at home against Wasatch Academy.