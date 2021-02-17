Pirates Fall to Tigers in First Round of State *Photo Gallery*

The UHSAA 1A State Boys’ Basketball Tournament began on Feb. 25 as the #16 Green River Pirates welcomed the #17 Milford Tigers for a play-in game.

The game was a back-and-forth affair all night with both teams pushing hard. Milford took the lead in the first quarter, pulling ahead by two points. The Pirates got their bearings in the second quarter and were able to secure a three-point lead, 30-27, at halftime.

Going into the second quarter, the Tigers once again usurped the Pirates, who were not able to secure another lead in scoring. The game ended with the Tigers pulling away down the stretch for a narrow first-round win, 61-53.

Pirate Rad Hughes once again led the scoring, securing 21 points for his team. He was followed closely by Alex Mendez with 16 points of his own.