Pirates Fend Off Panthers *Photo Gallery*

The rivalry match between Green River and Pinnacle took place on Tuesday evening in the Pirates’ gym. Green River used the energy from the home crowd to find the upper hand in the first set, 25-18.

The Lady Pirates continued with the momentum in the second, this time winning 25-17. Shortly thereafter, the struggles persisted for Pinnacle as Green River cruised to a sweep, 25-9, in the third set.

Up next, Green River (4-5, 1-0) will play Whitehorse (1-2) on the road on Thursday. The Panthers (2-8,0-1), on the other hand, are off until Tuesday. They will then travel to face Bryce Valley (1-7).