Pirates Fight Through Difficult Week

ETV Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Green River had a challenging task last week as the Pirates traveled to Moab to play 3A Grand. The Red Devils made quick work of the visitors, going up 26-8 and extending the lead to 46-19 by halftime.

Green River played its best quarter in the third, but ended up losing 76-37. Joe Vollmer led the Pirates with 12 points followed by Luis Hernandez with 11 and Bridjer Meadows with seven.

The Pirates then sailed home to face Whitehorse on Saturday. The contest did not start the way they wanted as Green River again fell into a hole, 30-17. The home team picked things up in the second half, but could not overcome the double-digit deficit as the Raiders left with a 66-55 victory.

Raul Mendoza hit five three-pointers in the game and finished with a team-high 17 points. Next was Vollmer with 15 points, Hernandez with nine, Ryker Meadows with seven and B. Meadows with six.

Green River (9-13, 2-5) will wrap up the regular season by hosting Pinnacle (15-6, 5-1) on Tuesday and De Beque (Colorado) (8-9) on Thursday.