Pirates Have Another Offensive Explosion

ETV News Stock Photo

On Sept. 14, Green River hit the road towards Diamond Ranch Academy (DRA). While offense has been a problem for the Pirates throughout the season, that was not the case against the Diamondbacks. The Pirates turned 10 hits and 22 walks into 22 runs by wearing down the home team. Green River was also efficient on the mound, holding DRA to four runs.

The Pirates won it running away, 22-4. Bridjer Meadows went 3-3 with a triple, double and three walks. He also drove in a run and scored four times while pitching all five innings and picking up the win. Ryker Meadows finished 2-2 while Raul Mendoza went 2-4.

The Pirates then returned home on Friday to take on Valley. Unfortunately, Green River struggled to maintain its offensive attack and fell 11-0. The Pirates (2-12, 1-11) will wrap up the regular season on the road against Bryce Valley (14-6, 8-3) on Wednesday and Panguitch (18-3, 10-2) on Friday.