Pirates Improve to 2-0 with Win Over San Juan

The San Juan Broncos traveled to Green River on Saturday for a non-region game against the Pirates for their home opener. Green River was coming off of a win against Telos and San Juan was coming off of a win over Wayne.

The two team’s battle well in the first half, with a close score of 26-25, in favor of the Broncos. The Pirates hit a nice run in the third quarter, outscoring the opposing team by seven, giving them the lead going into the final quarter, 44-38.

With a minute left in the game, Green River was up by a point as the Broncos drew a foul. Making both of his shots, the lead was now San Juan’s, with thirty second to go in the game. The Broncos defense was holding strong, taking away any easy shot for the Pirates. Rolando Anguiano drove to the basket, scoring the go-ahead reverse layup with seven seconds remaining.

After a timeout by the Broncos, the pass was made to a San Juan player underneath the basket, but Anguiano out-jumped his opponent, snagging the ball, giving bringing Green River to 2-0 early in the season.

Jason Hernandez led the team in scoring, putting up 25 points, five of which were from three-point land. Anguiano finished the night with 19 points and Antonio Macias finished with 10 points for his squad. Green River will have a break for the holiday, then be back at it as they will host the Milford Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 3.