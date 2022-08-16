Pirates Keep Battling

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River welcomed in Wayne on Tuesday. Although the Badgers jumped out in front and led by eight in the fourth, the Pirates continued to put up a fight.

Green River scored two runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth before Wayne broke loose with the 13-3 victory. Ryker Meadows went 2-3 while Cristian Vendor went 1-2. Antonio Macias picked up the lone RBI in the contest for Green River.

Up next, Green River (0-2) will play Pinnacle (1-2) in Price on Wednesday.