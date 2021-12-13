Pirates Make Improbable Comeback

ETV News stock photo courtesy of Michele Wright-Corrigan

Green River looked like it was headed for another loss on Wednesday when the Pirates mustered only one point in the first quarter. Trailing by 10, Green River picked it up before the half to cut the lead to four. Mount Vernon remained in control until the fourth, where the Pirates scored 16 points to overtake the Patriots for their first win of the season, 40-39.

Raul Mendoza led the charge on offense with nine points. It was an incredible turnaround from a team that could not get much going to begin the game. Credit goes to the Pirates for their fortitude and determination to continue to play and fight.

The rest of the week was more difficult for Green River. Another slow start led to a 26-0 Valley lead after the first quarter on Friday. The Buffalos never let up and went on to win 61-27. Saturday’s match with Tintic was nearly as difficult. The Pirates were no match for the Miners, who went on to win 76-38.

This week, Green River (1-5) will host Grand (2-5) on Thursday.