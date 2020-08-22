Pirates on Stormy Waters

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River has stumbled out of the blocks in 2020. Injuries were a factor before the season started, limiting the Pirates numbers.

They had a poor showing against Diamond Ranch Academy (DRA), falling 29-0. Green River found some offense in its next meeting with Bryce Valley, but not enough for a victory. The Mustangs took the contest 11-7.

The Pirates then fell in an early 7-0 hole at home against DRA. Green River attempted a comeback, but it fell just short as the Pirates lost 7-6. Panguitch was the next team to have its way with Green River. The Bobcats breezed by the Pirates 17-0. Valley also found similar success, sprinting past the Pirates 19-1.

Green River will be looking to right the ship as it is approaching the midway point of the season.