Pirates Outplay Raiders and Longhorns Over Weekend

The Green River Pirates boys’ basketball team had a solid weekend, winning both of their games over the weekend. The first matchup with the Whitehorse Raiders was their region opener on the road. The Raiders were coming into the game, falling to another region opponent the game prior, to the Monticello Buckaroo.

The Pirates played great ball in the first quarter, outscoring Whitehorse 21-10, giving them the early lead. The second quarter brought on nearly the same outcome, as Green River added 23 more points, with the Raiders scoring 10 once again, bringing the score to 44-20 at the break. Green River would score 23 points again in the third, extending their lead. The Pirates outscored the Raiders in every quarter, and secured a comfortable win in their region opener, 84-55.

Jason Hernandez was lights out from beyond the arc, with eight three-pointers made in the game. Hernandez ended the game with 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Rolando Anguiano was a beast as well, scoring 29 points for his team, as well as four rebounds and five steals on the defensive end.

Cristian Mendoza was another player in double digits with 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. Cristian Venzor finished the night with six points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Antonio Macias was big on defense, ending the game with five steals, six rebounds and four assists. Garrett Keener finished with four points and a few rebounds, getting a great team win for the Pirates.

The boys weren’t done yet, back on their home courts the next night against the Altamont Longhorns for a non-region matchup. After a low scoring first quarter, the Pirates had a four-point advantage going into the second. That’s when the offense began to catch fire. The Pirates outscored the Longhorns by nine, bringing the score at the half to 25-12, with Green River in control. The story would remain the same for the rest of the game and the Pirates brought home another win, 60-28.

Hernandez was phenomenal once again, ending the game with 21 points, all of which came from the three-point line. He also had seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Macias ended his night with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Pirates. Mendoza also had 11 points, as well as nine boards and a steal. Anguiano ended the game with nine points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Venzor finished the night with six points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals for his team.

Green River improves to 8-5 overall and 1-0 in region in the standings. They will have their next region matchup next up against the Pinnacle Panthers on Tuesday in Price. The Panthers are sitting at 5-7 overall, and are currently on a three-game skid.