ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

After the regular season came to a close, Green River and Pinnacle awaited to hear their final standings. As fate would have it, the two rivals would be paired up to face each other in the first round of the 1A State Volleyball Tournament.

The Pirates have the higher seed with #13 and will therefore host the Panthers, who come in at #20, on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner will move on to play #4 Tabiona on Oct. 28 at Utah Valley University.