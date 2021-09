ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

On Thursday, Green River headed to Montezuma Creek to challenge Whitehorse. The Lady Pirates were ready from the start and took the first set 25-21.

With the momentum on their side, the Pirates continued their attack with a 25-15 second set win. They closed things out in the third, 25-20, for the sweep.

Up next, Green River (5-5, 2-0) will stay on the road to play Monticello (3-7) on Tuesday.