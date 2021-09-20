Pirates Searching for Answers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Pirates set their sails toward Valley on Wednesday, searching for a win on the diamond. The Buffalos proved too tough, however, scoring in every inning.

Trailing 10-0 in the fourth, Green River strung together three hits, bringing home two runs. That would be all that they would plate as Valley defeated the Pirates 13-2. Cristian Venzor and Antonio Macias each recorded an RBI in the contest.

Green River was back on the field on Saturday when Bryce Valley came to town. The Mustangs galloped out to a quick start, again pushing across a run in every inning. The Pirates struggled at the plate and were no-hit, resulting in an 11-0 loss.

The final week of the season has arrived for the Pirates. Green River (1-15, 1-12) will travel to Panguitch on Wednesday before returning for senior night against Piute (17-0, 11-0) on Friday.