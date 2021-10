ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

Green River‘s latest game took place in Bicknell against Wayne. The Lady Badgers had their claws out and ready, defeating Green River 25-18 in the first set and 25-19 in the second.

The Lady Pirates picked things up in the third set and made it more competitive. Tied at 24, Wayne grabbed the next two points, however, to seal the game 26-24.

Up next, Green River (9-7, 4-1) will host Monticello (8-11, 5-0) on Thursday.