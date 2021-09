ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River was on the road on Friday in Hurricane.

Diamond Ranch Academy had its way with the Pirates, keeping them off the board. The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, scored 13 times in the contest to win it 13-0.

The Pirates (1-13, 1-10) will continue as visitors on Wednesday against Valley (10-6, 7-5). They will then host Bryce Valley (8-8, 4-6) on Friday.