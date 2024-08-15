Pirates Struggle Against Buffalos

The Green River Pirates had their second game of the season on Wednesday at home against the Valley Buffalos. The Buffalos came into the game with a 0-1 record, with a loss to Panguitch, 6-3.

Valley came out witch a couple runs in the first inning, starting the game with some momentum. Green River would struggle getting the bats going, finishing the game with four hits and no scored runs. Cristian Mendoza had a good game, going two for two in the batters box. Unfortunately, Valley would score in every inning, eventually getting them the 11-0 win.

The Pirates will have a couple key games upcoming, first against the rivalry Pinnacle Panthers on Wednesday in Price. Then they will face the Panguitch Bobcats on Friday, who are sitting at 7-0 already on the early season.