Pirates Struggle Against Summit Academy

A slow start doomed the Pirates in their pre-holiday matchup against Summit Academy on Tuesday. The Bears came roaring out of the gates, scoring an impressive 28 points in the opening period. Green River only notched three points to start, putting the Pirates in an early hole.

Green River stepped up in the second, putting up 11 points, but the team still trailed 44-14 at the break. The hole was too deep for the Pirates to climb out of as the Bears dominated the second half to take the 67-29 win.

Ryker Meadows led the scoring for Green River with 11 points, including a bucket from behind the arc. Joe Vollmer and Bridjer Meadows both chipped in five in the loss while three other Pirates added points in the effort.

Green River (5-6) will have time to regroup before facing Whitehorse (3-3) on Jan. 6. The game will mark the beginning of region play.