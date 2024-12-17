Pirates Struggle at 1A Preview

The Green River Pirates made their way to Richfield for the 1A basketball preview. The games were held at the Sevier Valley Center and welcomed many teams from around the state.

The Pirates were set to face the Piute Thunderbirds on Friday. The game was a close one, ending in 45-42, led by Rolando Anguiano, scoring 22 points for his team. Cristian Mendoza finished with eight and Antonio Macias had five in the game.

For the next game on Saturday, Green River was set to play the Valley Buffaloes. Valley came out strong against Green River, scoring 22 in the first quarter, holding the Pirates to eight points. Valley had another big quarter in the third, outscoring the Pirates by 11.

The game would eventually end with Green River second loss of the weekend, 70-38. Anguiano once again led the team with 12 points, followed by Mendoza with 10 and David Mendez with eight points in the game.

The Pirates will now look forward to the Panther Winter Classic, hosted by the Pinnacle Panthers in Price. The tournament will be a three-day event, from Dec. 19-21. They are set to play Merit Academy, UMCM, Mount Vernon and Salt Lake Academy.