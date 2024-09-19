Pirates Struggle in Third Against Bobcats

The Green River Pirates baseball team traveled to Panguitch for a game against the Bobcats. Panguitch (19-1) sits as the number one team in the Utah RPI rankings, out of all 17 1A schools. Green River is ranked in the 11th position.

The game started pretty slow, with the Bobcats taking a 2-0 lead going into the third inning. After being shut down once again offensively, Panguitch had a big inning, scoring 11 runs. They would tack on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth, where the game would end with a score of 17-0.

Next up, the Pirates will host a double header against the UMA Hill Field Thunderbirds on Friday. The regular season comes to a close as they will finish out their schedule next week against the Wayne Badgers and Piute Thunderbirds.