Pirates Struggling to Find Footing

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River’s schedule took the Pirates to Panguitch on Wednesday. The Bobcats jumped out early with three runs in the first inning.

The Pirates battled back to plate with two in the top of the second, making it a one-run game. Then, the wheels came off. Panguitch scored 17 runs in the bottom of the second and three more in the third to take the matchup 23-2.

Payton Romero led Green River, going 1-3 with two RBIs. The Pirates (0-8) will remain on the road to play Piute (9-2) on Friday.