Pirates Suffer Loss Against Thunderbirds *Photo Gallery*

By Robin Hunt

The Green River Pirates had their last home game of the regular season on Wednesday afternoon where they honored the team’s three seniors before the first pitch. This year’s seniors include #15 Payton Romero, #22 Conner Zwahlen and #8 Rad Hughes.

Then, the game began, and the pirates ultimately lost 8-0. The Pirates hustled all over the field, improving on the last game against the Thunderbirds where they lost 12-1. Camden Anderson and Hoyt Hunt caught multiple pop flies while Payton Romero and Jordan Anderson pitched the ball nice and low, pitching several strikes.

The next game for the Pirates will be held against Wayne in Bicknell on Friday at 3 p.m.