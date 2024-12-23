Pirates Sweep Opponents at Winter Classic *Photo Gallery*

The Green River basketball team competed at the Panther Winter Classic over the weekend, as they went 4-0, getting big wins in every matchup. The closest game was theirs first game against the Merit Academy Knights.

Green River was trailing as they entered the final quarter, where the offense exploded, scoring 26 points for the comeback victory, ending at 65-57. Jason Hernandez led the way for the Pirates scoring with 24 points. Rolando Anguiano followed with 12 and Cristian Mendoza scored 11. Cristian Venzor and Antonio Macias had nine each as well in the win for the Pirates.

In the next game, they outscored the Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders in the first quarter, 26-8. They cruised to another win, ending the score at 70-33. Hernandez ended with 19 points, followed by Mendoza (15), Macias (15), David Mendez (9), Venzor (6) and Anguiano (6).

The same story followed into their next game against the Mount Vernon Patriots: another blowout victory ending at 72-30. Hernandez again led the team with 18, followed by Mendoza (13) and Jesus Escalante (9).

Their final game of the weekend was against the Salt Lake Academy Griffins. Another fantastic performance had the Pirates well in the lead at the break, 42-23. They completed the sweep with a win over the Griffins, 73-35. The boys will have a break over the holidays and they will be back on the road on Jan. 3, for their first region game of the season against the Whitehorse Raiders.