Pirates Tame Mustangs

Green River resumed its schedule after a week off with a trip to Tropic. The rest seemed to help the Pirates as the rejuvenated crew thumped Bryce Valley 25-10 in the first set.

The Mustangs fought back in the second, evening up the score with a 25-21 win. It was close the rest of the way, but the Pirates found a way to come through. Green River won 25-21 in the third set and 25-22 in the fourth set to beat Bryce Valley 3-1.

After a win by forfeit on Friday, Sept. 17 against Whitehorse, the Pirates (7-5, 3-1) will have another week off until they head to Eureka to face Tintic (3-5, 0-0) on Friday. They will then host Monument Valley (3-2, 1-0) on Saturday.