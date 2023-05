Region 23 golf teams teed off at the Carbon Country Club on Monday morning. The Green River Pirates showed up and shot well.

Jarrett Guerrera did not stop his momentum, shooting a 91 round. This helped earn him second place overall in the region.

Guerrera’s fellow Pirates, Garrett Keener and Abby Erwin, joined him on the green. They earned scores of 110 and 115, respectively.

Up next for 1A golf teams is state on May 15-17.