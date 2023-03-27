Pirates Travel to Moab Golf Course

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Pirates made the short drive to the Moab Golf Course last week for a Region 23 matchup. While this year’s team is small, Green River was ready to compete.

Jarrett Guerrera was a standout for the Pirates as he placed second overall with a 100 round. Garrett Keener and Abby Erwin both shot a 131 round on the Moab course.

The team will have some time to practice before welcoming Region 23 teams to their home course on Friday. The team will have a 10 a.m. tee time at the Green River Golf Course.