Pirates Unable to Keep Up

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

It was another difficult week for the Pirates last week. On Wednesday, Wayne came to town and outscored Green River 50-25.

Following the loss, Green River traveled to Monument Valley on Friday. The Pirates stayed within striking distance until the final quarter, where the Cougars pulled away for a 64-55 victory.

It was the same story on Saturday back in Green River. It was just a two-possession game until the fourth quarter where Whitehorse outscored Green River 23-15. The Raiders went on to win the contest 75-64.

The Pirates (1-15, 0-4) will have a short break before they travel to Moab to play Grand (5-12) on Saturday.