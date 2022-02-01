Pirates Voyage to Red Devils

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River took a trip east on Saturday to face the Grand Red Devils. The Red Devils ran ahead to the tune of 17-10 after one quarter.

Grand lengthened its lead in the second and put the game away in the third with a 21-point lead. The Red Devils went on to win 64-41.

Jordan Anderson led the Pirates with 14 points while Ryker Meadows was close behind with 10 points.

The Pirates (1-15, 0-4) have a pair of weekend games this week. They will travel to Monticello (5-10, 2-2) on Friday before returning home to face Monument Valley (8-3, 2-2) on Saturday.