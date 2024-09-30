Piute Wins in Last Regular Season Game Against Pirates

The Green River Pirates made their way to Junction to face the Piute Thunderbirds on Friday for their final game of the regular season. The game was pretty even in the first four innings, with the Thunderbirds ahead, 2-0.

Piute then had a couple big innings to help close out the game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring eight runs. This ended the game with with a score of 10-0.

The Green River Pirates finish the season with a 4-11 overall record, going 2-10 in their region. The region ends with Panguitch with a dominant 12-0 record, followed by Bryce Valley (10-3), Piute (9-3), Valley (6-6), Wayne (4-9), Green River (2-10) and Pinnacle (0-12).

The final RPI and tournament seeding position will be released on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. The first round of the tournament will begin at the higher seeds home field on Oct. 4.