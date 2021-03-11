Plans Advance for 2021 International Days Celebration

The second meeting hosted to discuss what the annual International Days celebration will look like for 2021 and going forward took place on Tuesday afternoon.

At the previous meeting, the idea of hosting a large portion of the celebration on Price City’s Main Street was proposed. Price City Councilman Layne Miller remarked that they have come to realize that they are unable to relocate much of International Days, with one of the big issues being that there is not the electric infrastructure needed on Main Street.

There was a second proposal to host the car show on Main Street, but the director of the show said that it was be much hotter and Pioneer Park, where the car show is traditionally hosted, is preferred as there is plenty of shade and places to relax. There is a possibility for nearly 150 cars at the show.

Councilman Miller then stated that the beer garden is still in the works and the concert and music will be hosted on 4th North. The road will be closed between Second and Third East and the stage will be erected in the middle of the road. This is ideal as there is a lot of area for resting while listening to music with a small park that runs along the canal and across the road.

Discussion on what all is going to be hosted downtown is still in the works, though there is a thought of having twin movies on Friday and Saturday nights. There will be kid-friendly shows hosted in Pioneer Park and films for the older crowds in the Peace Gardens. Music will also be live-streamed to the Peace Gardens from the live entertainment.

“We’re getting closer, but we still don’t have everything totally set yet,” stated Councilman Miller. He remarked that they are determined for the celebration and the next meeting to discuss International Days is slated for April 20.