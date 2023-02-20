Plans Progress for Locust St. Park in Helper

Plans continue to progress for the Locust St. Park in Helper. During the city council meeting hosted on Thursday evening, Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith gave her fellow council an update.

She stated that she recently met with those asking for the pickleball court, those overseeing the all-access playground and David Johnson with the Helper Project in regard the basketball court memorial. Councilman Goldsmith stated that they have created a fundraising dance that is slated to take place on March 18 to raise money for the all-access playground portion of the plans.

The dance will be hosted at Helper Civic Auditorium from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. that evening and tickets can be purchased through Councilwoman Goldsmith at $20 each. She can be contacted at (435) 650-3290.

Councilwoman Goldsmith is also seeking various grants for the park while generous donations have been received from various individuals and businesses. So far, they include the Masons, the Assumption Greek Orthodox Ladies Chapter Philoptochos Society, Peczuh Printing, Senator Hinkins, a bunco group, Marsha’s Sammich Shop, the Knights of Columbus, Soroptimist International of Price and anonymous donors.

Continuing, she explained that there is a cement slab already poured at the park, which is where it is proposed the pickleball courts be built. Furthermore, the Helper Project will finance the resurfacing of the basketball court, which will be named the Tom Elmo Williams Memorial Court.

For the all-access Helper Express Playground, there will be a plaque with the names of the children in the community that have been lost for various reasons, acting as a memorial.

Though the council had previously approved having these various endeavors installed in the park, it was stated during the meeting that the council would also like to see a concept plan on where each will be placed before giving a final approval on placement. With that, the approval was tabled.