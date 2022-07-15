Plans Progress for Wellington Pioneer Days

The anticipated Pioneer Days celebration is coming to Wellington City once again in just one short week. In anticipation, the council has been working hard to ensure that the festivities are ready for all to enjoy.

On Wednesday evening during the council meeting, a brief discussion was hosted regarding the approval of the Pioneer Days Committee. Approval of the committee was needed for the use of city funding. It was also stated that so far, the celebration is coming together nicely.

Also discussed regarding the celebration was the request from councilman Glen Wells for the food list that he will be donating to the annual breakfast in the park. The decision was made for Councilman Wells to donate a breakfast of pancakes and bacon for the first 200 people.

Councilman Caleb Nelson told the council that the American Legion will be conducting the flag ceremony and the high school choir teacher will be singing the National Anthem in the park. No one has stepped forward to oversee the cornhole tournament, though that is something that Councilman Nelson is still working on.

The approval for the aforementioned committee was made by the council. Pioneer Days will take place on Saturday, July 23. There will be a parade, food trucks, live music and vendors in the city park. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. that morning and the remainder of the fun will follow directly after.