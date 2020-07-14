Playoff Needed in Black Diamond Open

Photo courtesy of the Carbon Country Club.

The Carbon Country Club hosted the 2020 Tony Basso Group Black Diamond Open this past weekend. For over 40 years, the annual tournament has taken place at the Carbon Country Club.

After two rounds, Derek Penman, Blake Murray and Clint Finkbiner we all tied at 134 (-6). Penman and Finkbiner both shot 67 on each of their rounds while Murray shot a 66 on his first round and a 68 in the second. A sudden death playoff hole was held to crown the winner. Finkbiner pulled through with a birdie on the playoff hole to take the Gross Champ Flight.

Ryker Smith hit a hole in one during the tournament but ended in fourth with a 135 (-5). Over 75 people came out to participate in the event.